Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the October 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

