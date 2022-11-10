Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 1,075.6% in October

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 1,075.6% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter.

PFM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

