Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,085. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88.

