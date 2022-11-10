Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Vance Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vance Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $15.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.70. 5,429,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,481,608. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

