Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 395.7% in October

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Trading Down 2.6 %
INVU traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 117,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Investview
