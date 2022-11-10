Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.79.

Invitae Stock Down 3.0 %

Invitae stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $536.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

