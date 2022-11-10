IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 20,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 47,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
IO Biotech Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
IO Biotech Company Profile
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IO Biotech (IOBT)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.