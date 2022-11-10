IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 20,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 47,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

IO Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.