IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $634.99 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $634.99 million and approximately $26.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005781 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

