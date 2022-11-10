IOTA One Day Volume Reaches $23.96 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. IOTA has a total market cap of $654.09 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.