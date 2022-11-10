IOTA One Day Volume Reaches $23.96 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. IOTA has a total market cap of $654.09 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002303 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00016031 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000166 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
