IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $12.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

