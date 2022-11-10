IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.
Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $12.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
