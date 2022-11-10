iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.25. 123,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
