iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

