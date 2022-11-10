iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Tiaa Fsb’s Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,267,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467,430 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 14.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,546,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,990,548 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38.

