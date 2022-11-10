iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 13,990,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38.

