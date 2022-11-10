iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 619,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,497,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

