iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,123.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.38. 242,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.