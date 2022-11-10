iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,357,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,723,000 after purchasing an additional 332,278 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 152,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 197,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

