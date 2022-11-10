iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,470 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 240,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.30. 248,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760,736. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

