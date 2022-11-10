iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,932 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,871. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

