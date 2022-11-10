iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 21,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 10,342 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,971,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 436,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,241. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

