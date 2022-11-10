iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Trimmed by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after buying an additional 4,105,226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,481,000 after buying an additional 311,136 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,979,000 after buying an additional 1,061,312 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.94. 756,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,214,772. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.