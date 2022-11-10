iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

IMCG stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

