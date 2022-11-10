iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

