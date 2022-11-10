iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDG. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. 22,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.