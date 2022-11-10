iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 7,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,850. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

