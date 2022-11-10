iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,115,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

