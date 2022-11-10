iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Raised by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

IWO stock traded up $11.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,286. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $325.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.