iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 371.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

