iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.77. 8,432,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

