iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 96,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,359. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

