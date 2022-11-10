iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.22 and last traded at C$17.29. 1,478,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,078,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.44.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.53.

