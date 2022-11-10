iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 20,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 26,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25.

