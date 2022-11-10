iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

iSpecimen Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

