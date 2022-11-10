iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.
iSpecimen Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $28.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSpecimen
iSpecimen Company Profile
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iSpecimen (ISPC)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.