Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.00. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 8,344 shares trading hands.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $102.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

