ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.13. 867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.09.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.