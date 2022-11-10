ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.
ITT stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.13. 867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
