J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,050 ($12.09) to GBX 580 ($6.68) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDWPF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

