Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

JAMF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jamf by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Jamf by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jamf by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

