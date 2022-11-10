Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 58 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

