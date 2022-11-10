Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 442.3% from the October 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 57,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,198. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.40. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.