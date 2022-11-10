Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $192.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $15.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.46. 9,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,062. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,925,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 114,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

