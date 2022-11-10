Jefferies Financial Group Cuts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $140.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s FY2022 earnings at ($26.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
MSTR opened at $170.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.83. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $880.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
