Jefferies Financial Group Cuts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $140.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s FY2022 earnings at ($26.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $170.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.83. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $880.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

