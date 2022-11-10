Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

CARA opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 224.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 64.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 93.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 357,628 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

