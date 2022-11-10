Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.22.

NYSE:CHH opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298 over the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

