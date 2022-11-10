John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.94

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.94 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($1.84). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 158.10 ($1.82), with a volume of 1,588,631 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 262 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 270 ($3.11) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.40 ($3.21).

John Wood Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91.

Insider Transactions at John Wood Group

John Wood Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 2,763 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($4,899.27).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

