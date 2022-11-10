Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JMPLY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 10,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,719. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($29.36) to GBX 2,200 ($25.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($24.29) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

