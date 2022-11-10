Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.61 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $115.61 million and $92,993.26 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,580.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008811 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00042020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00248479 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.58545296 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $118,649.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars.

