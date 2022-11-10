JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($165.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €124.44 ($124.44) on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($201.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €155.72.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.