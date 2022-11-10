Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Jumbo in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Jumbo stock remained flat at $19.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Jumbo has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

