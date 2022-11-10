Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given New GBX 110 Price Target at Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.27) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.68) to GBX 120 ($1.38) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 159 ($1.83).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £638.24 million and a PE ratio of 545.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.47. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.11).

In other news, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,680 ($57,202.07). In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($57,202.07). Also, insider Andrew Formica sold 506,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £470,740.89 ($542,015.99).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

