Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$223.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.00 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $176.95. 59,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,772. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kadant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.